As a complete beginner to League of Legends: Wild Rift, it might be difficult to pick just one champion, since there are so many! But if you don't really know anything anyway, would it matter which champion you pick? Actually, it does. Even if you don't have a solid knowledge of the game yet, you can still have an impact on it, and help your team win more games.

I've created something similar to a quiz to help you pick a champion that could fit the playstyle you're aiming for, and find out a little bit more about the champions and the way they've been designed. So, make sure you check it out, but after you've got a clearer understanding of what champions you could play in the meantime. And that's exactly what I am going to cover below.

For more in-depth guides about each champion, a tier list of all the best champions, and much much more, make sure you follow our League of Legends: Wild Rift hub, where you can learn everything you need to know about the game!

Today I'll help you pick some of the best champions for complete beginners because let's be honest - even if you've never played LoL before, you still want to do well and win games, right? So, let's dive right into the first 5 tips of picking the right starting champion, and then the actual champion for you:

1. You want a champion that doesn't require you to know rocket science in order to play them

2. You want to have an easy role, where you don't have to be the one and only damage carry on the team

When you pick a champion as a beginner, you want that champion to have an easy kit. You should be looking at a maximum of 2 skillshots, which means you won't have to do a lot of targeting on your own. So, you don't want a champion like Seraphine whose kit relies only on skillshots, and instead, you want something like Sona, who auto-targets the opponent.This tip is addressed to everybody who wants to play as a "mid laner", even though they don't know just how important that role is. Mid laners have to roam, kill, participate in team fights, and be overall an important part of any team. If you're a complete beginner, you should pick a side lane, because these are some of the easiest to get a grasp of the game.

3. You want either a ranged champion that does damage or a melee champion that can tank

4. You should play the Tutorial, and understand all of the tips

5. Finally, practice your champions in Co-Op vs AI mode, on Intro (do not attempt Intermediate yet)

What champion to pick as a beginner in League of Legends: Wild Rift?

That's right - I don't suggest playing as a Zed-type assassin or Fizz-type mage assassin, but rather as a ranged marksman, mage, or even as a melee fighter or tank. (Trust me on this one, because I'm sure that if you die 10 times in 10 minutes, it won't be fun for yourself or for your team.)The tutorial does a great job at explaining all the basic mechanics of the game, as well as how to lock onto your targets, how to move, attack, and much more. And the best part? You get a free loot box upon completion!Playing in the normal Co-Op vs AI mode (again, on the!) you will better understand what the champions do, and how you can better use them to have an impact on the game. This mode will help you level up, and really, it's just great practice versus bots that are at an equally "beginner" level.It's time to take a look at what champions we should pick, depending on what role you want to play.

For Baron lane, you want a champion like:

- Garen

- Nasus

- Malphite

- Jax

- Tryndamere

For jungle, you want something very easy, like:

- Master Yi

- Amumu

- Jax

For mid lane, you want one of the easiest mages in the history of League:

- Annie

For Dragon lane, you want to pick the following marksman:

- Ashe

And as a support, also in Dragon lane, you want to pick one of the following:

- Soraka

- Malphite

- Sona

These would be some of the easiest champions to pick, so get your hands on one of them, practice a couple of games to learn their skills, and you'll start winning games soon enough!

