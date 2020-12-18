Another day, another game announces its Christmas-themed events. This time around its LINE Games' RPG Exos Heroes. Their festivities will include Christmas events, raids, free recruits and a brand new character.

First up, all players – new and old – will be able to celebrate the festive season with the free 77 Recruiting Event. Beyond that, there are presents and special Fatecores for Fated Heroes Rachel and Bathory who will sport Rudolph and Santa Claus outfits respectively.

To take part in getting the free pulls, all players have to do is log into the game between now and December 31st. Meanwhile, they can net themselves the Christmas-themed outfit for Rachel by taking part in the 'Christmas Celebration Lifi’s Gift for 7 days' check-in event before January 7th. Bathory’s Santa Claus Fatecore, meanwhile, will be a reward for the 'Cumulated Purchase Event', which runs from December 24th to January 28th.

Quantum Raid, which first appeared during Halloween this year will reappear on Christmas Eve and stick around until January 7th. As you might imagine, it will feature dungeons and monsters that are Christmas-themed.

Outside of festive cheer, the recent update also adds new content and features. This includes a new Fatecore, Desperado Jean, which can be picked up alongside its weapon Golden Slumber until December 24.

Additionally, the episode at Brunn will draw to a close with the Season 2 finale Chapter 14. Elsewhere, the Path of Trials has been updated with Brunn's Area bosses. Finally, Signature Force now comes with the group Vagabond.

Exos Heroes is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

