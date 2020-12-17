Aspyr and Lucasfilm is releasing the original Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, created by Obsidian Entertainment, on iOS and Android devices today.

As you may have guessed, it’s a Star Wars game, set several thousand years before the events of the films take place, so don’t expect characters like Yoda or Darth Vader to show up. It’s also set five years after the first Knights of the Old Republic, which released on mobile back in 2013. In it, you play as a lone Jedi who has to reconnect with the Force to regain their strength and survive the threat of extinction of the Jedi Order.

Here's a trailer for the game.

“Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to them,” says Elizabeth Howard from Aspyr on the upcoming launch of the game for mobile. “We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”

Knights of the Old Republic II was originally released on PC in 2004, a time that many fans consider to be the golden age of Star Wars video games, with titles like Battlefront, Bounty Hunter and Republic Commando also releasing around then. Now it looks like the technology has caught up to be able to run full PC games from 16 years ago on our tiny mobile devices.

You can buy Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a premium title which costs $14.99.