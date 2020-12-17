Koality Games has forged a reputation for making entertaining retro-inspired sports games over the years with the likes of Prizefighters and Hoop League Tactics. Today they have released a follow up to the former of those two titles, Prizefighters 2, which is available now for iOS and Android.

Much like its predecessor, it's a retro-styled boxing game that draws inspiration from the classic sport's title Punch-Out. However, the latest instalment promises a deeper career mode that sees you starting life as an amateur before climbing the rankings to become champion.

In between bouts you'll need to train and spar to make sure your skills are improving and stay sharp. You'll also need to manage your physical condition and contend with the inevitable drawbacks from getting older whilst seeing how long you can maintain the title of champion.

Then you can retire as that boxer and continue your career with a new fighter to go toe-to-toe with old rivals and newcomers alike who gave your former pro a tougher test in their twilight years. Prizefighters 2 also has the option to spectate fights so you can learn your potential opponent's tendencies.

Prizefighters 2 is a free-to-play title, however, there is a Premium Edition that is available for $2.99. This will allow you to fully customise the league before starting a career by editing the weight classes alongside each fighter's appearance, stats and traits.

It also allows you to play the Be the Promoter mode where you can manage the league by booking each of the fights. Finally, there will be the option to import custom leagues and fighters that the community have created alongside 10 save slots for simultaneous career modes.

Prizefighters 2 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, one of which unlocks the premium edition for $2.99.