DeNA has released their sixteenth message to fans that provides a plethora of details about upcoming changes for the game in late December and beyond. This includes some smaller updates alongside a few more interesting ideas and arrivals to the game.

First up, the time to recover stamina is set to change from one point of stamina every six minutes to one every four instead. These changes are based on a survey they recently carried out and DeNA has added that they plan to make further alterations in future.

Before the end of the year, the game will also be updated to introduce Theme skills. This will give player's teams a boost based on attributes beyond being the same type. For instance, this could include Gym Leaders, Sygna Suits and even Villains.

Each Sync Pair will be given several of these tags and players will only require two of them in their team to activate the Theme Skill. Additionally, if you manage to assemble a team that fulfils more than one Theme Skill criteria they will all be activated in battle.

DeNA will also to give out holiday presents for everyone who longs into the game after December 24th. Then on New Year's players can expect some more gifts for logging in on January 1st. Alongside this, there will be two Sync Pairs sporting New Year's Outfits added around then as well.

Finally, on January 11th there will be a 6-Star Ex Skyla Sync Pair Support Rally. By completing all of these missions players will be given 20 3-Star Power-Ups, 4-Star Power-Ups and Custom Star Power-Ups for Skyla and Swanna.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.