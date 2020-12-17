Tilting Point and Nukebox Studios has released a new update for its SpongeBob SquarePants cooking tycoon, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. It brings with it a whole host of new winter-themed content as well as a limited-time festive event.

The event lasts for twelve days, with new holiday content being added every day from 19th December to the 31st December, where residents of Bikini Bottom now dress up in their finest Christmas attire, which includes Santa SpongeBob, Reindeer Squidward, Elf Patrick and Cozy Sandy.

There’s also a new restaurant being added to the game, the Planet International Justice League of Super Acquaintances Café and Movies Restaurant. That’s quite the mouthful, but it’s expected to bring in new challenges and iconic characters from the TV cartoon. Additionally, you will be able to earn in-game prizes like Gems, Krab Dollars and an exclusive character by participating in daily events.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off tasks you to create fun and fast-paced meals for the citizens of Bikini Bottom. You interact with fan favourite characters such as Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward and Sandy as well as visiting familiar landmarks from the cartoon such as the Krusty Krab and the Treedome. The holiday update for the game arrives alongside its selection as this year’s Google Play “Users Choice Game of 2020” award, outwinning nine other mobile titles nominated in that category.

You can download SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off now from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases. It's also available for PC users by downloading the game for free from the Windows 10 Store, if you'd prefer.