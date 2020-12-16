Draw Me A Pixel has released There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension on iOS and Android devices following its earlier release on PC this year.

It’s a point and click adventure game where you play as The User, a gamer who is disgruntled at the fact there isn’t a game to play, and because of their interference breaks the software and drags them into another dimension. Here, they team up with a talking program to figure out how to get back home.

This journey takes you through many different sequences where there are a number of puzzles to solve, each one being a parody of different popular games from earlier years such as Superhot and Papers, Please. The solutions to these puzzles also have you thinking outside of the box.

Draw Me A Pixel insists There Is No Game isn’t a game, as the title implies, or that it at least doesn’t try to be. There’s a trailer above detailing more about what you expect from the indie budget title, as well as some of its meta references.

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension was originally announced to be coming to mobile back in July after launching on Steam. Since its PC release, the game has received an overwhelming amount of positive reviews from users, as well as holding a high score of 89 on Metacritic.

It sounds like it might be the perfect treat for a fun mobile game to play this Christmas, and so if you’re interested you can grab it now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It is a premium title which costs $4.99.