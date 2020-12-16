Following its initial announcement all the way back in October last year, Marvel Realm of Champions is now available worldwide for iOS and Android. The game takes place on Battleworld, a war-ravaged that has been forged from many realities, the perfect setting for multiple characters from the Marvel universe to turn up and fight then.

The game is a 3v3 MOBA where players will be able to customise their own versions of well-known Marvel superheroes. They'll be able to select from different pieces of gear and weapons before heading into a match to test their skills against other players.

The current roster of champions includes Iron Legionnaire, Web Warrior, Black Panther, Hulk, Storm and Sorcerer Supreme, though more are expected to be added after launch. You can check out some gameplay in the embedded video below.

Discussing the game, Gabriel Frizzera, Creative Director of MARVEL Realm of Champions said: “MARVEL Realm of Champions is a game that could only be possible thanks to Kabam’s team of incredibly talented and knowledgeable creators and the level of trust and confidence we have built with Marvel Games. Marvel is an amazing partner, allowing us the opportunity to transform their properties into something that no Marvel fan has witnessed before.”

They added: “This is only the beginning for Realm, we are creating a world as deep and rich as MARVEL Contest of Champions. We are looking forward to seeing how the world and stories of Battleworld unfold as players dive deep into what makes Realm special.”

Marvel Realm of Champions is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.