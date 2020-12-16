Hearthstone has recently been updated to bring some changes to Battlegrounds. Now players will be able to call upon the power of the Old Gods with three new heroes and 10 minions being added alongside a limited-time mechanic called Darkmoon prizes.

These prizes will be added to players' hands every four turns. As the match wears on players will be offered increasingly more powerful cards to make use of. Their effects will range from impactful buffs to changes that will last for the entire match.

It's also time to celebrate Winter Veil and players will be able to embark on a Legendary Quest chain that will net them 4 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs. The quests will appear one at a time in players' Quest Log but will not override any of their existing missions.

Elsewhere, the Great Father will be dropping crates onto the battlefield with gifts on offer each time a player or their opponent destroys one. This will be part of the Gift Exchange Tavern Brawl and completing it will rewards players with the Winter Veil Treat card back. If they've already earned it, they'll receive a Classic card pack instead.

Similarly, there will be another quest called the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil Tavern Brawl. This will see players freeing the strongest creatures and Heroes in Azeroth who have been wrapped up by Greatfather Kobold. Doing so will net them a Classic card pack. This quest will start on December 23rd.

Finally, there will also be a login event where players will be able to get 500 Gold and 5 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs between now and January 17th.

Hearthstone is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.