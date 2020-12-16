Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is holding a special winter holiday event to welcome in the Christmas period, bringing with it fan favourite game modes and unique unlocks. It runs until 5th January, giving you three weeks to check the new content out.

Each week of the event features a special game mode which can be played for the entirety of that week, including Dual Casting, Plus One, Momentum and Battle Rush returning for the limited time. These modes play similarly to regular games on Gwent, except with small twists to keep the gameplay interesting.

Watch this video below for the full deets on everything coming to Gwent over the next few weeks.

Over the next three weeks, logging into Gwent: The Witcher Card Game daily will yield bonus Meteorite Powder, as well as completing daily quests and winning games to also reward this. You can then spend this in the dedicated Merry Reward Book page to unlock unique winter-themed ornaments such as avatars, cardbacks, borders, and player titles. Completing the Reward Book also nets you last year’s rewards too.

CD Projekt Red has also updated the store with unique time limited offers, such as bundles containing Ultimate Premium Kegs with animated cards from across Gwent’s entire library, even more Meteorite Powder, and festive ornaments. There’s a special Grandfather Frost leader skin for Ardal aep Dahy.

If you’re an avid Gwent player or even just a newbie looking to try out the card game based on the popular The Witcher series, download the update for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It is a free to play title and contains in-app purchases.