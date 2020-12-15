Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios has introduced a new Golden Armor Wonder Woman character to its mobile fighting game, Injustice 2 Mobile. This version of the popular DC Comics character is based on her appearance in the new blockbuster film, Wonder Woman 1984, played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Golden Armor Wonder Woman is available now in Injustice 2 Mobile, allowing you to rock the ‘80s and lasso your opponent in some iconic stages based on settings within the DC Universe. Her Divine Protection skill increases Damage over Time resistance, and her Offensive Guard boosts her entire team’s Combo Meter.

The 4.2 update is here along with Legendary GOLDEN ARMOR WONDER WOMAN! Get the update now and suit up in her new golden armor! #INJ2mobile #WW84https://t.co/nFFKd4ZdWX pic.twitter.com/fmM1fqS0tY — Injustice 2 Mobile (@Injustice2Go) December 15, 2020

She can also take down wounded opponents with Whip Lash by lassoing them back into combat and delivering a devastating blow, as well as use her Amazon Arsenal move to smite opponents with powerful bracer and sword attacks which increase damage for the remainder of the battle.

There are also some cool events coming with the new character to commemorate her addition. For the next two weeks, Wonder Woman’s Divine Holiday Calendar brings 15 days of holiday celebrations featuring an assortment of free festive surprises, which includes Power Gems, Sim Chips, Account Energy and Credits. There are also new holiday store items which you should check in with daily for new deals.

On 18th December, you can also take part in the Rise of Krypton Solo Raid Event for Injustice 2 Mobile, where you have to eliminate Boss Collector of Worlds Superman with all-new powerful artifacts that contain Kryptonite. Beating the event rewards you with the Kryptonite Spear, but you have to be higher than Level 20 to participate.

Wonder Woman 1984 is out today in cinemas in the UK & Ireland. Download Injustice 2 Mobile now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.