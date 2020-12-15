Headland is a new action-adventure game from Northplay that's available now for iOS and Android. It promises to be an entirely new take on the genre that has been built entirely around mobile devices.

It kicks off with a powerful force destroying the imagination core within Nor's Headland. Along with his robot buddies, he'll have to find the scattered fragments as he fights to regain his lost creativity. These monsters will be fought using a swipe-and-tap based combat system, which you can check out in the embedded video below.

There will be a variety of weapons to unlock alongside upgrades to make them more potent in battle. To strengthen your arsenal you will need to gather resources that can be found throughout the game. During your journey, you will encounter a variety of characters in Headland's bright and colourful world.

With Headland, Northplay wanted to create an action-adventure game that worked well with touchscreen controls on a mobile device. Their aim beyond that was to create something accessible for everyone that tells a story full of heart.

This didn't prove easy and as such the game has been in development for three years, with several redesigns and reboots along the way. It's also effectively a premium title that offers five hours of gameplay but you can try the first half an hour for free to see if the game is for you.

Headland is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is free-to-download with the first 30 minutes of the game available to try. The rest of the game is unlocked through a single in-app purchase that costs $5.99.