Indie game developer Comyune Technologies has released SplitFire! as a premium title on Android devices.

It’s a battle game that you can play with a friend on the same device via splitscreen. You have to simply grab your mate and divide your device in two in order to start fighting each other. It’s designed to be played by two people on one screen so you know the game is optimised for such, and it looks like a heck of a lot of fun.

Each player pilots these small spacecrafts within a vibrant neon void. You each have thirty seconds to race and collect as many items and weapons as you can find, then the battle begins and you use them to destroy each other.

Here’s a trailer demonstrating the type of experience SplitFire! is going for, featuring a rather humourous voiceover and some chaotic shooting gameplay. Particularly pay attention to the fun sound effects and slick colours that gives it a unique flair.

SplitFire! is currently only available on Android, but Comyune mentions in the trailer that a version for iOS is “coming soon”, so it’s only a matter of time before we know when Apple users can get their hands on it. If you ask me, this would be a perfect title to appear on iPad.

It sounds like SplitFire! might make a good title to play during the holidays if you’re able to have any family around during these unprecedented times (just don't cheat and look at the other screen!). If so, you can grab it on the Google Play for Android store for 99p.