Appxplore's popular title Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen is the latest game to get into the festive spirit with an in-game event ready to celebrate the holiday season. That's not all though, it's also the birthday of one of the characters, Falcon, which they're also looking to commemorate.

Already underway, players will be able to celebrate the sharpshooter's birthday by playing through his newly added questline. They'll need to empower their team and make us of Falcon's focused arrows on their journey to net themselves Crystal rewards and a Sacred Chest.

On top of that, Falcon is set to receive a new Visage and Costume to celebrate his special day. They'll be able to grab a fancy gold-trimmed coat called Fine Elegance and wear the Golden Beak Visage for a regal new look. This outfit will be available until the event ends.

Meanwhile, from December 17th special Santa Kois and mini Trader of Fates will start to appear during battles. When they show up they will shower players with Candy Canes which can then be exchanged for a variety of useful rewards such as Crystals, Dust, Masks, and various upgrade materials to make your favourite characters more powerful.

There will be some new outfits up for grabs too including Nightingale’s Gingerbird visage, Falcon’s Winter Walker, or Titan’s Christmas Cuddles. Titan will also receive a Fluffy Bear costume that has its own cuddly friend. This can be unlocked using Crystals during the event period so make sure to grab it while you can.

Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.