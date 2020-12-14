WFS has announced an upcoming crossover between their popular mobile RPG Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space and the Tales of series, which celebrates its 25th birthday this month. It's set to arrive on December 17th and will release simultaneously in both the Japanese and global versions of the game.

Much like the Persona 5 crossover event, the content being added for the Tales of collaboration can be played at any time and won't disappear after a set date like in most mobile RPGs. It will feature characters from four different Tales of titles including Tales of Phantasia, Tales of Vesperia, Tales of Xillia and Tales of Berseria.

The upcoming content will feature a quest called Tails of Time and the Brave Four: Tales of Chronographia. By clearing this players will earn themselves four Tales of characters: Cress, Yuri, Milla and Velvet. They can then be strengthened and upgraded to 5-star by playing the Trial of Spirits content.

Alongside these characters, Mint, Arche, Repede, Rowen and Magliou will make an appearance in the crossover event. On top of that, mechanics familiar to fans of the Tales of series will also be introduced such as skits, cooking and Mystic Artes. During the skits, players can enjoy conversations between Tales of and Another Eden characters.

If players start this crossover content prior to January 16th they will be given 1000 Chronos Stones. To play this quest in the first place, they will need to have cleared Chapter 13 of the main story and be updated to the most recent version of Another Eden.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.