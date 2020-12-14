New Star Games has brought its mobile sports game New Star Baseball to Android, after the iOS version launched in many countries across the world last month.

In it, you play as a wannabe baseball star who steps up to the plate to compete in worldwide tournaments. New Star Baseball features a mixture of action, strategy and RPG as you play baseball for big teams, compete for an entry in the hall of fame and jump headfirst into the glitzy world of casinos and fancy houses that having a lot of money can buy.

Check the trailer below to see more of the game in action.

“Enjoying the career of a star player, controlling their destiny, and riding all the highs and lows that go with that are what ‘New Star’ games are all about,” said Simon Read, the founder of New Star Games, last month when the game launched on iOS. “Now Baseball fans get to experience our unique spin on the sports genre, and I am really excited to see the response.”

According to New Star Games, the Android version of New Star Baseball has launched in a “majority of countries with the rest to follow as soon as translations are completed,” however it has not detailed which countries are the ones where it’s currently available. You can check if this is you from the Google Play store page.

The Android release also incorporates the latest changes and improvements made via the feedback given by players when it was an exclusive for iOS. If you want to play the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title and contains in-app purchases.