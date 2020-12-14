Indie games developer Holy Duck has released Infinite Bomber 3D for as a free game for Android devices, without adverts or in-app purchases.

It’s a game about destroying enemy defense systems, such as armoured vehicles, tanks, and buildings using a B2 Spirit, better known by its colloquial name of Stealth Bomber, in an infinite series of procedurally generated levels which give you a sense of open world experience.

Using the stealth bomber loaded with a huge arsenal of firepower, your goal is to destroy the enemy bases and the artillery they have firing back at you. The levels get bigger and more complex the more you play, and thanks to the procedural aspect of Infinite Bomber 3D’s world generation, you’re guaranteed to never see the same level twice.

The enemy forces are aggressive too, though, and so you must dodge and avoid missiles that are being fired your way while ensuring you have the firepower to fight back. The missiles you fire yourself deforms the ground on which you fire upon, allowing realistic physics effects to shape the very earth you’re shooting at.

The Stealth Bomber can also be upgraded to allow you to deal more damage, as well as increasing stats like speed, handling, and altitude too to allow you to excel on the battlefield. By playing more can you get these upgrades and ensure your future conquests of war come to you more easily.

Infinite Bomber 3D is the game for those who enjoy the physics of realistic destruction, and you can download it now from the Google Play for Android store. It’s a free to play title with no adverts or in-app purchases.