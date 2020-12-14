Heroes War: Counterattack has had a major update, the first since its launch back in November, and is available to download now on iOS and Android.

The update debuts Guild Raids, a cooperative mode where at least eight guild members band together to defeat a powerful boss. After the battle is won, a guild rank is assigned, calculated by how much damage each team member did to the boss, and various in-game items and points are rewarded to the participators.

Guild points can be exchanged for a SSR Promotion Card, which is based on your guild ranking and personal contribution. It encourages you to take part and be an active challenger in the raid rather than sitting out and letting your team tank it. Any member can join the Guild Raid each week while it runs from Monday to Saturday.

The holiday update also introduces a new Equipment Change System, a new feature where players no longer have to carry unwanted equipment, and can instead exchange the items for better gear using materials obtained from Guild Raids.

With it being the season of cheer, Heroes War: Counterattack is also holding a few special events for the rest of the month. From 17th December to the 31st, there’s a ten-day login bonus with various rewards available for each day you play the game. From 24th December to January 13th, a Christmas wheel is being added to the game where you can spin the wheel using tickets earned from completing daily missions.

During this period there will also be items like “Nadine SD Portrait (Christmas special edition)” and “Wreath Frame” rewarded when logging in at least once before 3rd January. Special Hot Time Events are also being held between 25th December and the 27th, as well as 1st January and the 3rd.

You can grab Heroes War: Counterattack on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.