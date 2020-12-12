There are going to be many instances where you find yourself short of the green or over it. This leaves you with the chance to go for a chip shot. Sometimes, you hit a great second on a par-5 but find yourself a good 45-50 yards short of the green. This is is where pitch and flop shots come in to play.

This family of shots is all part of the short game aspect of golf. And the key to mastering this art in PGA Tour 2K21 is by judging your touch. It's similar to putting in that touch is everything. Zoom in to the flag and see where your marker is. If you're in the rough, you might want to move your aim marker further back to generate more power.

If you're hitting from the fairway, you can get away with being lighter on your shots. If you're 35-40 yards out, then I highly recommend using a flop shot. This shot is a beast when executed properly. With the right amount of touch, you can see your ball land just a few feet from the hole. This is because the shot pops your ball up in the air, preventing it from rolling too far if hit too hard.

Don't get me wrong, you can still hit your flops too hard if you aren't careful. However, it will stop pretty quickly, saving you the extra long putt.