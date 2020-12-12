PGA Tour 2K21 is the newest professional golf game on the market, taking over the golf gaming scene since the sudden ending (?) to the longtime EA Sports Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy PGA Tour series. It started all the way back in 2014 when The Golf Club was first created by HB Studios as an indie title.

Since then, the once independent developer who sometimes worked with EA, struck a partnership with 2K, and thus, The Golf Club 2019 Featuring the PGA Tour was born. And now, the name reflects some of 2K's other sports titles with the name PGA Tour 2K21.

The game features real-world courses and many that are designed by the community including some excellent recreations of actual courses such as Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Pine Valley. And with the PGA Tour in-play, you can expect a solid presentation on the course. Here are a few tips for you before you tee it up on the Nintendo Switch.