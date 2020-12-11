This guide is mostly dedicated to complete beginners, who are trying to learn more about League of Legends: Wild Rift.

If you ever wondered how the lanes and their respective roles came to be, then today's article is just what you were looking for. Below I will explain everything you need to know about each individual lane, its role (and the role of the champion assigned to that lane), as well as how you can improve your laning phase.

But first things first - there are 3 major lanes along with the jungle, which makes it a total of 4 lanes. They are as follows:

- Top lane / Baron lane

- Mid lane

- Bot lane / Dragon lane / Bottom lane

- Jungle

Next up, I'm going to tell you exactly which champions are assigned to these lanes, what their role is, and how you can better select a champion designed for that role. In this article, we are going to cover the jungle. If you want to learn about the other lanes, you can check a similar article for top lane / Baron lane, mid lane, or bot lane / Dragon lane!

Understanding League of Legends: Wild Rift's Jungle and its role

The jungle covers around 60% of the map, and it's got several camps that a jungler can farm for EXP, with a jungle-dedicated item that allows them to do so more efficiently. In the jungle, there are various terrain types, a lot more bushes (which makes players hiding inside invisible until they attack and get revealed), and various walls which make it quite an intricate labyrinth if I may say so. Players can use the jungle to hide, escape enemy attacks, or ambush them.

Playing as a jungler is not always easy, since there are quite a few things to keep track of (objectives, jungle camp timers, ganking the lanes, keeping track of enemy jungler). But make sure you check our article dedicated to that role.

The junglers: They can be assassins, fighters, or tanks.

The role of the jungle: to put it simply, the junglers need to provide help in securing objectives and in helping the laners in various ways through ganks.