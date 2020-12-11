This guide is mostly dedicated to complete beginners, who are trying to learn more about League of Legends: Wild Rift.

If you ever wondered how the lanes and their respective roles came to be, then today's article is just what you were looking for. Below I will explain everything you need to know about each individual lane, its role (and the role of the champion assigned to that lane), as well as how you can improve your laning phase.

But first things first - there are 3 major lanes along with the jungle, which makes it a total of 4 lanes. They are as follows:

- Top lane / Baron lane

- Mid lane

- Bot lane / Dragon lane / Bottom lane

- Jungle

Next up, I'm going to tell you exactly which champions are assigned to these lanes, what their role is, and how you can better select a champion designed for that role. In this article, we are going to cover mid lane. If you want to learn about the other lanes, you can check a similar article for top lane / Baron lane, jungle, or bot lane / Dragon lane!

Understanding League of Legends: Wild Rift's Mid lane and its role

The mid lane is the lane that crosses through the center of the map. It's arguably one of the most important ones in the game since it can enable the team to go either towards the top lane, bottom lane, or any of the major objectives.

A team's mid lane tower is the most vulnerable and important at the same time since it is the closest to their base. Mid lane is also a solo lane, where ideally powerful champions like control mages or assassins will go. Their goal is to drive the opponent out of the lane and gain an advantage for their team, which will allow them to roam and help other lanes, or get ahead of the opponent.

Playing as a mid laner can be quite difficult, especially if you're aiming to be a good one. Make sure you check out our article dedicated to that because there we dive into a lot more detail on what to do and what not to do in the mid lane.

The laners in mid lane: powerful mages, assassins, or assassin/fighter type of champions (like Yasuo).

The role of mid laners: trying to get ahead of the opponent through farm (EXP, Gold) or kills, which should enable them to become powerful damage dealers. Most often, you want a very powerful damage dealer champion in the mid lane.