This guide is mostly dedicated to complete beginners, who are trying to learn more about League of Legends: Wild Rift.

If you ever wondered how the lanes and their respective roles came to be, then today's article is just what you were looking for. Below I will explain everything you need to know about each individual lane, its role (and the role of the champion assigned to that lane), as well as how you can improve your laning phase.

But first things first - there are 3 major lanes along with the jungle, which makes it a total of 4 lanes. They are as follows:

- Top lane / Baron lane

- Mid lane

- Bot lane / Dragon lane / Bottom lane

- Jungle

Next up, I'm going to tell you exactly which champions are assigned to these lanes, what their role is, and how you can better select a champion designed for that role. In this article, we are going to cover the top lane / Baron lane. If you want to learn about the other lanes, you can check a similar article for mid lane, jungle, or bot lane / Dragon lane!

Understanding League of Legends: Wild Rift's Top lane / Baron lane and its role

The lane at the very top of the map is called the top lane (pretty obvious, right?). Of course, if the map is mirrored, it will be located on the bottom side of the map, which is why its alternative name is Baron Lane. You can easily tell this lane apart, because it has a purple baron symbol marked inside the base, right before walking into the lane.

The Baron lane is a solo lane, which means only one player will farm there. Usually, fighters or tanks are the ones responsible for farming there, since they can withstand ganks and do well in 2v1 scenarios. They also have the ability to roam around the map, use their Teleport Enchantment on boots (if they have it) to help other lanes, or simply split push the game to match the enemy pressure.

Playing as a top laner is not too difficult, but not a piece of cake either. Make sure you check out our article dedicated to that because there we dive into a lot more detail on what to do and what not to do in the top lane.

The laners in top lane: The champions that play here should be durable, hence a Tank or Fighter is ideal.

The role of top laners: To survive on their own in the early game, so they can enable their team, later on, to help with major objectives like Baron (which is why in the early game all the focus is towards bot lane)