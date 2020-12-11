Everyone is looking forward to wind-down as the year gradually comes to an end, taking a breather and slowing down to enjoy the festivities with our family and friends. It’s a time to relax and rejuvenate, by spending time with loved ones, reigniting hobbies, or even play the backlog of games accumulated throughout the year.

In this period of restriction measures and isolation, there’s no better time to stay at home and play your favourite games with friends online. It’s the best way to spend time with your loved ones while keeping the safety distance – meeting them virtually to chat about each other’s highlights of the year over gameplay. You can even create new experiences together by completing epic boss raids, surviving a battle royale match as a team, or creating mayhem by racing down the streets of San Francisco.

To get the most out of each game you play, download and play from AppGallery’s year-end Game Fest. Running from now till 23 December, gamers can redeem exclusive gift packs for selected games which contains in-game items worth up to US$20 per gift package – more details below.

Need help to choose your next play? We got you covered – here’s 12 games to kickstart your year-end adventure with Game Fest.