It's a big month for Kabam's popular mobile fighter Marvel Contest of Champions as it celebrates its sixth anniversary. There are host things happening in and out of the game to commemorate the occasion, as you might expect.

First of all, the Summoner's Choice winner has been announced. If you missed our initial news story about this, it was a series of fan votes that determined which character – from a choice of eight – would be added to the game in 2021. After several rounds of voting it was Hercules who emerged as the victor. The Son of Zeus, the man of myth and legend beat Omega Sentinel in the final round of two.

They've also created a couple of videos to commemorate the sixth anniversary. The first is called Champions Are Forever. This will be a full CG Trailer that's set to go live on December 11 at 9 am PT. We've embedded the video in this article (above) but, of course, you won't see any glorious Marvel CG action until tomorrow.

They've also made a Six Year Retrospective Video that will celebrate the creators, celebrity and influencer collaborations alongside the successes of Summoner's Showdowns. This can be seen in the embedded video below.

The video itself is full of interesting stats, including the following:

Total Summoners: +250,000,000

Crystals Opened: +29,000,000,000

Incursions Teams Created: +28,000,000

Runs of Abyss of Legends: +40,000

Summoner Showdown Qualifier Attempts: +1,000,000

Finally, following the announcement of Spider-Ham last week, he can now be collected in-game. On top of that, players who log into Contest of Champions between now and December 31st will receive a free 2-Star Spider-Ham.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.