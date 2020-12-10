Much like last year, Pokemon Masters Ex is celebrating the festive season with the addition of two holiday-themed Sync Pairs and an in-game event called Deck the Halls. These Christmassy Sync Pairs will be Erika & Comfey as well as Skyla & Togekiss.

Erika & Comfey will be a Fairy-Type duo that will have a move called Lei Up! which will restore all of the HP to your allies. Skyla & Togekiss meanwhile are a Flying-Type Sync Pair with the move Tri-Attack. This has a high chance of leaving the target either Paralyzed, Burned or Frozen. Both pairs will have their own Spotlight Scouts that will be available until December 31st.

There will also be an in-game event for players to participate in called Deck the Halls. This follows the newly added Sync Pairs as they look to decorate a large tree in time for Christmas. For players that means completing a series of battles that will net them items that can be exchanged for various rewards.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon Center has been redecorated to celebrate the festive season and also has new background music to listen to. Additionally, there will be a new login bonus that will net players up to 1000 Gems for remembering to log into the game.

Beyond the festivities, players will now be able to battle against Regirock in the Legendary Arena until December 20th. Elsewhere, The Beast That Devours the Sun event has returned, giving those that missed out the first time the opportunity to get themselves Solgaleo as a Sync partner.

Pokemon Masters Ex is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.