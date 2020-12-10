If you’ve been looking forward to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 but don’t have a modern console to play it on, you may be in luck. The game released today for PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but is also available to play on mobile via cloud streaming on Google Stadia.

It’s set in the Cyberpunk universe, a dystopian tabletop RPG where global superpowers have fallen giving rise to megacorporations dominating the world. Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person RPG where you play as V, a mercenary who can obtain skills in hacking and machinery with options for melee and ranged combat as you explore the huge futuristic metropolis of Night City.

If you’re interested in Cyberpunk 2077, as many have, but don’t feel confident your PC or home console will be able to play it well, perhaps Stadia might have the answer for you. Thanks to its cloud streaming structure, the service is able to deliver PC-quality graphics and performance straight to your TV, computer or mobile device where the only real limit is your internet connection.

Stadia also has a limited-time deal on right now where you can receive a Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a controller and Chromecast Ultra, with every purchase of Cyberpunk 2077. The offer expires next week on 18th December, or while supplies last.

Currently, playing games via Stadia is only available on Android as Apple disallows cloud-based gaming on its devices. You can still use the Stadia iOS app to manage your purchases and account on other devices, however, including other portable devices such as tablets and laptops.

Grab Cyberpunk 2077 now from Google Stadia to begin playing the game on any eligible smartphone or tablet you own. It costs $59.99 and is also available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with next-gen console versions coming sometime in 2021.