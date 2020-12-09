Prolific mobile developer Crescent Moon Games has announced another game that will be heading for iOS and Android in the near future. It is called Slime Rush, an adorable looking platformer that has been created by indie developer Itey.

The game will see you attempting to navigate a brightly coloured obstacle course as you play as a little ball. The controls seem to be fairly straightforward with movement, jumping and double jumping looking to be the only inputs you'll need to make use of as you progress.

You can check out a brief glimpse of gameplay in the embedded tweet above. In addition to navigating the hazards found throughout each level, there appear to be power-ups you can grab to help you beat that stage. For example, in the aforementioned teaser trailer, the ball picks up a sweet that increases its speed.Slime Rush is bound to get compared to 2020's Summer phenomenon Fall Guys, given the brightly coloured nature of the game and the whole Total Wipeout setup the developer has opted for. However, it looks to be more of a single-player title where overcoming the challenges each stage presents is the aim, rather than beating other players.

Slime Rush will be heading to the App Store and Google Play at some stage. There is no confirmed date just yet, nor any details on pricing but we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more.