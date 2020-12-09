We're quickly approaching the time of year where games start celebrating the Christmas season with various in-game events. Pokelabo and Square Enix's SINoALICE will kick theirs off tomorrow, with the festive event sticking around until December 27th.

It's called the X-mas Feast event and will feature a new STEP grimoire with limited-time Snow White and Red Riding Hood holiday-themed costumes. Beyond that, there will be new story arcs to discover, a co-op guild event and the chance to get many twilight crystals.

The co-op guild event, X-mas Feast, will see players battling alongside their allies to defeat a series of Christmassy nightmares. Doing so will net them candy medals which can then be exchanged for various rewards. There are also completion rewards on offer for hitting certain milestones.

The aforementioned STEP Grimoire is called Starry Night and players will be able to pull festive versions of Snow White/X-mas and Red Riding Hood/X-mas. Both characters will have new stories for players to make their way through.

Additionally, the following weapons will also be available through the Grimoire: Roster of Brutality, Zweihänder of Justice, Winged Darkness, and Irrational Conviction. They will all have an event-exclusive effect when they are used for the co-op guild event.

There will also be a X-mas campaign starting tomorrow where players will be able to net up to 400 twilight crystals simply for logging in each day. On top of that, they'll be able to earn a further 300 crystals when they and their guild members battle in the Colosseum.

The following events will also be available daily:

Evolution Mysteries (Fire)

Evolution Mysteries (Water)

Evolution Mysteries (Wind)

Evolution Oddities

Secret to Riches

SINoALICE is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.