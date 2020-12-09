Cornfox & Bros has announced a new follow-up to its popular old-school RPG series, Oceanhorn, with Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon.

It’s set after the end of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm which released as an Apple Arcade exclusive back in September of last year, and takes place two centuries after the Catastrophe. The Realm of Arcadia has splintered into the many islands of the Uncharted Seas, with smaller settlements scattered around and many floating between the clouds.

The story of Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon involves a band of adventurers who set out on a journey to restore the world to its former glory. They find their way to a mythical underground complex on a distant island called the Chronos Dungeon, where deep down there lies hidden the Paradigm Hourglass, a powerful object that can change history.

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is Cornfox’s take on the dungeon crawler genre, where you and up to three friends can join forces to explore the many floors of the eponymous dangerous dungeon. It has a roguelite approach to its design, with a casual 16-bit aesthetic used with a modernised arcade format. It’s designed to be played over quick sessions, inspired by popular tabletop RPGs with lots of depth, but also has a family-friendly approach that makes it a very accessible dungeon crawler for gamers of all ages.

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon will be available on Apple Arcade and iOS devices next month, with an expected release date of 8th January. For now, you can keep up with the development of the game and see some more of it from its iOS App Store page.