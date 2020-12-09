Playrea has released Pirate’s Dice into an open beta on the Android Google Play store.

It’s pitched as building on the Lines 98 formula in which you have random dice on a 7x7 board, and you must connect four or more cubes of the same colour in a row vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. People who want to relax and also train their brain at the same time will feel comfortable playing this.

You can only move one dice per turn to connect the cubes, and when a coloured line is cleared the dice will disappear and you gain another turn. If you can’t clear a line, however, new cubes get added and the game carries on until the board is completely full. If that wasn’t challenging enough, the number of cubes added will increase with each level, but the more dice you’re able to clear in one turn, the higher your score.

Pirate’s Dice is a completely offline game, meaning you don’t need an internet connection to play and can access it anywhere while on the go.

It’s also incredibly slick and minimal in its presentation, with a colourful theme and simple control scheme which ultimately will make it more accessible to mobile gamers looking for a new challenge. Additionally, the calm music helps to immerse you in the game and help you enjoy the atmosphere.

If you’ve been after a new puzzle game that is new but also feels somewhat familiar, Pirate’s Dice can now be downloaded from the Google Play for Android store. It’s currently in beta, with no word yet on when a full release can be expected. It’s also a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.