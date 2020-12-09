’Tis nearly the season to be jolly. That means candy canes, gingerbread biscuits and cookies left out for Father Christmas. As well as indulging your sweet tooth in real life, developer Superbox Inc. is helping you get your sugar fix on mobile too, with a new match-three puzzle game: Candy N Cookie.

If you’re unfamiliar with match-three games, the basic idea is to match tiles of an identical colour or type to clear them from the screen. Stars of the genre include Bejeweled and Candy Crush Saga. Like the latter, Candy N Cookie is a confectionary-themed take on a match three, and features all the classic gameplay elements fans know and love. You’ve got to spot matching rows of sweets and tap to blast them, causing surrounding sweets to tumble into the gaps. Match three for a standard ‘crush’, four for a special blast and five for the ultimate candy-clearing pyrotechnics.

The developer has focused on making Candy n Cookie endlessly playable; it’s free, there are no energy bars or life-limiting hearts to worry about, and you can play offline. There are also a tempting 1,000 levels and stages to work through, which should keep your thumbs busy until next Christmas. Should one of the stages prove particularly challenging, make use of the boost items you’ve collected along the way. Plus, every day there’s a daily gift waiting for you in-game — certain to help you along. Overall, though, this is designed to give you a relaxing, low-stress gaming experience, so you won’t be scratching your head too often.

Tile-matching games are Superbox’s speciality. If you’ve had fun playing Jewels Pharaoh, Candy Friends, Fruits Garden, Sugar Hunter, Bunny Blast or Ice Cream Mania, Candy N Cookie is sure to be to your tastes. The game is available now with support for 16 languages, so you’ll be able to get your sugar rush for free from Google Play or the App Store.