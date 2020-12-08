Hollow Knight is a vibrant, dark, and cute RPG where you control a mysterious knight that looks like a bug and is in a world full of other bug-like creatures. It's another game that is heavily inspired by the Dark Souls series, only this is features beautiful, drawn/cartoon graphics.

Since it's a Souls-like game, you know what that means. Yup, the game can be quite challenging so be prepared to bring your A-game. It's not insanely difficult, but it can certainly be difficult overall. One familiar element that you'll notice from the Souls games is how you save. Instead of using bonfires though, you simply sit on a bench, and they are scattered throughout the world.

The game is a large one and can be explored freely where you'll never know where a path will lead you to. And although it's a console game, it has the perfect design for Handheld Mode on the Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite platforms. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when diving into the world of the highly acclaimed game.