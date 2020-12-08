Joycity's popular strategy game CROSSFIRE: Warzone has received a major content update for the winter. This will introduce game modes called Scavenger Corps Attack and Nano Infectant Mode alongside a new hero, Commander Bella.

Scavenger Corps Attack is a brand new co-operative mode that will see players heading into battle with their other alliance members to fight against 10 waves of enemies at 10 different levels. Rewards will be given out for each successful defense attempt which will require a good amount of teamwork to achieve.

Next up there's Nano Infectant Mode, which has been added following fan requests based on the glimpse player's see of Nano Infectants during the tutorial. The aim of this game variant is to quell the outbreak that has affected the Command Post. If players own Commander Accel then machine gun fire, missile cooldown and rewards will all see better rates.

Commander Bella is also joining the roster in the Winter update. Bella comes with a passive skill that will increase the power of units taking part in a rally. Meanwhile, their active skill creates a gravity field within a set range that causes sustained damage and limits enemy movement.

Elsewhere, the Progression System has also been expanded. Now, 5-star Commanders can have their skills enhanced by collecting commander pieces. For an in-depth look at the changes, including various bug fixes, head over to the game's official website.

CROSSFIRE: Warzone is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.