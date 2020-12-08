XCOM 2 Collection begins with the alien invasion in full effect. Picking up from XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the world is being run from the shadows by the alien forces, and it's up to you to lead the human resistance against their non-terrestrial overlords.

Cue more turn-based sci-fi strategy combat, ported from PC and console to mobile devices for the first time. We liked XCOM: Enemy Unknown when it appeared on mobile, but, years later, how does the sequel hold up on touchscreens?

