On December 11th Pearly Abyss' popular MMORPG Black Desert Mobile will reach its first anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, there will be a host of in-game events for players to jump into with plenty of rewards on offer.

During the celebrations then, players will be able to net themselves a plethora of high-value in-game rewards such as abyssal sub weapons, a legendary costume set, a full set of mythical gear and a 1-year anniversary title. Immediately following the anniversary, players will be able to get 600% additional experience over the weekend.

A new expansion is set to arrive in the MMORPG soon called The Grand Desert. Players will be able to get a taste of this expansion in a special event that sees Yaz from the Secret Guards giving out quests to players. By cutting down monsters they'll earn themselves Sand Relic Chests which may contain an abyssal crystal, the best grade crystal available for upgrading gear and weapons.

Elsewhere, Field boss Red Nose has returned and this time around they are infused with the power of Hadum. This version of Red Nose will yield Chaos Crystals if players successfully manage to defeat them. These items can be used to level up the Stone of balance, which can be claimed by beating Hadum's quest. It lets players buff Attack and Defence points across all characters from a certain family.

If you're unfamiliar, Black Desert Mobile is an MMOPRG with an extensive character customisation system. It's frequently updated with new events, classes and expansions to ensure they're always something new for players to tackle.

Black Desert Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.