My.Games and IT Territory has launched Rush Royale worldwide as a new title on Google Play and the App Store.

It’s a fantasy tower defense game from the makers of Evolution: Battle for Utopia and HAWK: Freedom Squadron, and it has elements of fantasy, strategy and deckbuilding games.

In it, you’re tasked with defending a fortress from invading hordes of vicious monsters using a small army of mages, archers and warriors. The action unfolds across two modes in real-time, with PvP pitting you against another player and co-op uniting you both against waves of the ever more powerful enemy forces. You accumulate mana during these matches to fortify your ranks, recruit new troops, and improve your existing units on the battlefield to turn the tide of battle.

Rush Royale lets you employ fantasy heroes to help fight, including mages armed with elemental powers, deadly snipers and priestesses who will help out fallen allies. Then you’ll also come up against various dangerous bosses who put your skill to the test. Each one has different strengths and weaknesses, making it crucial to learn their tactics and attack patterns, and then strike back in the most appropriate way.

It’s been developed by IT Territory, a Russian developer with games that are played by over one hundred million users around the world. They are primarily known for mobile hits such as Evolution: Battle for Utopia, Juggernaut Wars, HAWK: Freedom Squadron, and World Above.

If you want to play Rush Royale and check out the fantasy strategy chaos for yourself, you can download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.