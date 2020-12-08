Harvest Town, the retro-inspired life management simulation game, is out now for iOS devices after an earlier release on Android.

It’s a rich farming and life simulation game for mobile devices, inspired by games such as Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons. You play as a lonely wanderer who has strayed too far from home, and soon finds himself travelling back in time to the day before leaving his hometown. As the protagonist, you complete various quests, following interesting storylines (including romantic subplots), and begin your cosy country life. Check out the video below for a closer look at what the game has to offer as far as gameplay goes.

Besides farming activities such as breeding animals and growing crops, which are a core part of any life simulation title, you also choose decorations to furnish your manor and make it prosperous. You also meet many captivating characters and experience their heartwarming stories, often having their trials and tribulations intertwine with your own. There are RPG and puzzler elements, as well as featuring a platform for interacting with other real players who you can race horses and trade with in the in-game market.

Harvest Town was announced for iOS back in October following a huge 2.0 update on the Android version, which added the ability to hire helpers on your farm so you can free up your time exploring the town, as well as fleshing out more activities to be done on your adventures. Previously, the Android version racked up over three million downloads.

You can download Harvest Town now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.