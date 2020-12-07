CD Projekt Red has released a new expansion for its card battler, Gwent The Witcher Card Game, for all platforms including iOS and Android devices.

The expansion is called Way of the Witcher and has introduced a whole bunch of new cards to play, with over 70 of them in fact available to grab, each one focusing on the origins of witchers and their creator, Alzur, who is considered the greatest sorcerer in the Continent’s history. There’s a bunch of faction-specific cards added alongside ten neutral ones, which can be used with any Gwent faction, so that’s quite a lot added to the already pretty large roster of cards available to play.

There are also some new mechanics added alongside these new cards. Adrenaline triggers when you have a specific number of cards left to play, and provides you with a fresh group of synergies to adjust to gain new advantages over your opponents.

To coincide with the release of the expansion, CD Projekt Red released a variety of bundles on the in-game store. These include Card Kegs which contain many premium cards from the expansion, as well as the Alzur premium card and Alzur’s Laboratory board, a special shape-shifting card back, and a “The Witcher” player title. The bundles range in price from £11.59 to £42.39 and should still be available to grab before Way of the Witcher launches later today.

If you want to play Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and check out the new expansion when it drops today, you can download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.