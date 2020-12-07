From today until 20th December Puzzle & Dragons' collaboration with Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] has returned for another run. As is often the case with these team-up events, you'll be able to battle your way through three dungeons with characters from the series.

Shirou Emiya and Rin Tohsaka have returned and have also been given new buffs and evolution forms to keep them a competitive choice. Meawnhile, new characters will include Adopted Daughter of the Matou Family, Sakura Matou; Priest, Kirei Kotomine; and Zouken Matou. Additionally, you can get Servant, Assassin from the Monster Exchange. Simply logging into the game during the event will net you one free pull from the Fate/stay night [HF] Memorial Egg Machine.

The first of the event dungeons is simply called Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel]. Here there are five different difficulties and two special floors to conquer. On these floors – which are called The 5th Holy Grail War 6-Star and The 5th Holy Grail War 5-Star – you'll be able to skill up the collaboration characters.

Meanwhile, Fate [HF] Challenge is dungeon challenge where you'll be able to grab an additional pull from the Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] Memorial Egg Machine alongside two Saber's Game Pieces.

The third dungeon is for those looking for some multiplayer action, which can be tackled with up to three players. Within the dungeon, you might find Berserker’s Game Piece, Lancer’s Game Piece, and Archer’s Game Piece which can be traded for select monsters and characters in the Monster Exchange.

Puzzle & Dragons is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.