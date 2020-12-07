Google Stadia, the tech giant’s cloud streaming gaming service, is now available in eight new countries located in Europe.

Across the next 24 hours, Stadia will roll out to the following countries:

• Austria

• Czechia

• Hungary

• Poland

• Portugal

• Romania

• Slovakia

• Switzerland

This expands the availability of Stadia to anyone with a Gmail address in 22 countries. Once you’ve registered you’ll be able to start playing games such as Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online for free.

There’s also Stadia Pro, the premium subscription service that gives you access to dozens of free games to start playing immediately via the cloud. Every game you claim here is yours for as long as you remain a member, with more added each month. A Stadia Pro membership costs £9.99 for a month, with a free trial beforehand so you can sample the service and ensure you have the right connection speed for it.

On top of that, you can also buy more games in the Stadia store. This includes the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 which will be available later this week. There’s something for everyone.

Stadia is Google’s answer to making games more accessible to those who can’t afford fancy computers or next-gen consoles. Thanks to the games being stored on servers which are streamed via the cloud directly to your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t need to buy new hardware just to play the next blockbuster title. It works instantly, without waiting for your games to download or update. Here's the website where you can find out more about how to sign up. Frankly, it's a game-changer for mobile gaming.