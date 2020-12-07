When it comes to actually getting more of these, there are limited options. You will primarily earn more of the resources needed by doing actions - they appear as a bonus when you harvest or feed, or create items. If you are looking to rush the process, you can always plant primarily wheat, harvesting quickly to get more bonus items.

If harvesting loads of wheat is something you don’t want to do, you can always try your luck at roadside shops. Inside the catalogue, you can find advertisements for various shops. I tend to flick through this to see if any of the above items are for sale at other farms - though do keep an eye on the price.

If you have Tommy unlocked (level 14 and above) and have some spare gems, you can pay him to scout for you, finding the requested items and giving you 3 different prices to purchase different amounts of them for. He does need to rest between scouting, and is only unlocked for a limited time, so it is worth thinking about this option carefully!