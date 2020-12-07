There are so many items in Hay Day, and your farm may seem quite messy - full of rocks, trees, ponds and more, all needing to be cleared. Chances are that you are not level 25 yet, so you have not unlocked Greg’s Lumberjack services, and are probably looking to get more TNT, Shovels, Pickaxes - and possibly unlock expansions - so you can continue to grow your farm as you continue to unlock machines and make more animal pens.

When it comes to clearing your land you will need to use a variety of different tools, and we are going to go over how to find more of these, as well as what each does and then how to expand your land. So, if you're ready then click on through the big button below and lets get you equipped and ready to start rapidly expanding and clearing!

 