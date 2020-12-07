Riot has released the final developer diary of the year for League of Legends: Wild Rift. The latest video, which you can check out below, discusses champions that will soon be heading to the game, Open Beta ranked rewards and new skins. They also take a look forward to what we can expect in 2021.

Players can expect Draven and Darius to be added to the game soon alongside an in-game event called Noxian Brotherhood. Through this event, players will be able to unlock pieces of lore that tell a story that sees the two brothers getting into a disagreement. In addition to the Noxian siblings, Wukong will also be arriving on the Rift as well.

The Open Beta Ranked Season is also set to draw to a close soon. Those who have participated will receive a reward for their efforts during the season alongside a lobby emblem for the highest rank they managed to achieve in that time.

Meanwhile, more skins are set to be added as well. This will include:

Queen Ashe

Steel Legion Garen

Academy Darius

Primetime Draven

High Noon Darius

Soul Reaver Draven

Volcanic Wukong

The dev diary also teases a few details for what players can expect in 2021. This will include simultaneous events with the PC version of League alongside joint announcements and shared thematics. More details on what this will involve will be unveiled in January. More champions, including the irritating Teemo, are also set to arrive in future too.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now over on the App Store and Google Play in certain regions, with availability set to roll out to other places in the coming days. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.