GoGallop Studios' Equestriad World Tour has now left Early Access on Android following a brief stint in it during this year. This follows the iOS release of the sport's title that we first covered as part of our second LaunchPad event around three weeks ago.

It sees players delving into the world of equestrian care and competition. They'll be able to customise the look of their horses using the game's Tack Shop before participating in different contests. Christmas-themed items are set to arrive soon including some that make the horses look like Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

There are three different disciplines to participate in which are jumping, cross-country and dressage. This can be done in a solo career mode or as part of a team with friends and family, depending on the player's preference.

The official launch of the game for Android devices coincides with the addition of a licensed horse trail event called the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. This is one of six five-star events in the world and the only one in the Western hemisphere.

Discussing the game, Craig Laughton, CEO at GoGallop Studios, said: “We’ve had some great feedback from our iOS community and we’re really impressed with how players have gone from trot to canter with Equestriad World Tour already.”

They added: “With the game’s launch on Android we’re excited to open our doors to even more players and give everyone the immersive anytime, any place equestrian experience we’ve been working so hard on.”

Equestriad World Tour is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.