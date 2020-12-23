After so many people were interested in the last cyberpunk list, of games for android devices, I felt that those who wanted to focus on iPhone and iPad might be looking for something to add to their phone! There seems to be tons of cyberpunk games announced and launching each and every week. Cyberpunk is an interesting genre, coming in as a subgenre of science fiction, normally taking place in dystopian futures, where the world seems to be full of bright lights and characters who are always a bit grungy.
It’s how people seem to think our future might be someday, full of color and capitalism that needs to be abolished by some punk who lives in the streets. Flying cars, humans with heavy body modifications, and large populations of people moving around in cramped cities are some of the common threads that you'll spot in these types of games. There is a humongous amount of breaking laws and generally ignoring the corporation-controlled government sin these types of games if you’re interested in that sort of thing!
If you want to submerge yourself in this sort of future, all from the comfort of your house, then this is the list for you! This list is specifically for mobile phones and tablets on the iOS operating system, until those get imputed into ourselves through some sort of medical treatment.
New on Apple Arcade, Beyond a Steel Sky is a pretty interesting, story-based, cyberpunk thriller where you become Robert Foster, a hero looking to save a child who has been abducted during a brutal attack, bringing you towards a mega city that has been destroyed in the passing time. It’s a big city, but you are staying true to your vow.
Tales of the Neon Sea is a 2D point and click adventure game where you become a detective, trying to tackle a peculiar mystery. With a real Blade Runner feel, this game takes you to the heart of cities, exploring a world full of strange plants, technology, and lots of glimpses into what the future could be.
Becoming the last human taxi driver, Neo Cab takes you into a future where almost everyone seems to be robots! Your friend, however, has suddenly gone missing, and as you do not have any other income, you’re stuck at your job. Not everything is doom and gloom though, you can learn about your passengers and the city through driving.
Read Only Memories: Type-M is a cyberpunk point and click adventure game, which takes place in Neo-San Francisco. You play the role of a journalist who needs to investigate an artificial intelligence machine that has become able to think independently. You’ll need to travel around, speak to various individuals, solve puzzles, and continue to branch the story.
Transistor has you becoming Red, someone who stumbled upon an unknown weapon that must be used to fight a huge threat. This game is a mi of real time and turn based combat, as well as modular combat, which allows you to change around your abilities and play in a way that works best for you, while taking out a cybernetic threat with a strange machine.
Shadowrun Returns is a turn-based, RPG where you are able to lead a team of highly trained mercenaries who are looking to fulfill contracts to gain more money. This game has some elements of fantasy, where capitalism meets the world of mythical creatures, and you’ll need to master both magic and technology to be the best at this game.
InfiniteCorp is a futuristic, cyberpunk inspired card game where you are tasked with making decisions that will affect not only you, but the entire city that you are in. When people come to you, asking for advice and trying to prompt you to make decisions, you can see their information card, which gives you a deeper insight on how to reply and how it will affect you.
Leak of Fate is a twin-stick roguelike shooter where you are fighting off gangs, drones, futuristic cops and so much more. Despite being action packed, this game does contain a bunch of story through various unlockable characters and the different arenas themselves, providing a rounded gameplay.
Clearly inspired by Fortnight, but with cyberpunk twists thrown in, Cyber Hunter is a battle royale game where you are fighting against futuristic computer technology. Your team is able to work together to manipulate weapons, droids and more to help you all survive against enemies in this vast land.
Technobabylon is a point and click adventure game that has lots of cyberpunk elements! Due to some mind jacking happening across the city, you control a large cast of different characters, who are all connected. You’ll need to solve puzzles, explore the city, and figure out what is best for everyone - after all, they are all connected.
