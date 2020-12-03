Pokemon Go will host its final Community Day event of 2020 on December 12 and 13th. During the event, you'll be able to find Pokemon that appeared in Community Days through 2019 and 2020 in the wild and in raids.

During specific times throughout each day, there will be increased chances of finding specific Shiny Pokemon alongside a variety of bonuses and different Pokemon appearing in Mega Raids. There will also be a one-dollar December Community Day–exclusive Special Research Story available too.

From 6 am on December 12 to 10 pm on 13th you'll find the likes of Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup in the wild. Meanwhile, Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar in raids. These Pokemon will also hatch from 2km Eggs.

As is often the case with Community Days themselves, evolving certain Pokemon during the event hours will result in the final evolution learning a special move. For a full list of what that will include, check out the recent post on the Pokemon Go blog.

Meanwhile, between 11 am to 5 pm local time on December 12th you'll have increased chance of running into a Shiny Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, and Piplup. There will be x2 Catch Stardust on offer, ½ Egg Hatch Distance and Mega Gengar will appear more often in raids.

Then, on Sunday between those same hours, there will be a greater chance to find a Shiny Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, and Porygon. There will be similar bonuses on offer but this time around Mega Charizard X will be found more often in raids.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.