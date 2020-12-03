Eight more titles featured on Xbox Game Pass for Android now have touch control support, meaning you can now play them like a regular mobile title instead of hooking a controller up to your device.

Earlier this week, Xbox announced its plans for everything coming to its Game Pass service during the month of December. Amongst the details were its plans to add touch controls to more cloud enabled games that are available on the subscription service.

The titles that now have touch screen support are:

• Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

• Golf With Your Friends

• Hyperdot

• Ikenfell

• Indivisible

• ScourgeBringer

• The Touryst

• Vambrace Cold Soul

We’ve also updated our big list of every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass for Android to reflect this, so be sure to check that out if you want a complete guide to what games you’re able to play without a gamepad.

This month’s Game Pass additions include the likes of Control, Rage 2, and Superhot Mind Control Delete, and Xbox is currently offering first time subscribers three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the price of $1, making it the perfect time to check that out if you were on the fence.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s premium subscription service that allows users to play a huge variety of video games for a monthly fee. It’s available across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Android devices via cloud streaming. In the case of mobile, users need to subscribe to the Game Pass Ultimate tier, which also includes the subscription on every other platform for the price of £10.99 per month. You can read more about Xbox Game Pass here.