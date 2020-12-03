Remember Blokshot Revolution? Well, developer player1games has decided to pick up and relaunch the popular arcade action game known as Blokshot Evolution. It promises to preserve the gameplay the original is known for whilst adding something new as well.

If you're unfamiliar with the original game, Blokshot Evolution is an arcade action title that pays homage to forerunners of the genre but with the old school gameplay optimized for playing on a wider range of touchscreen devices. It was well-received when it first launched so many will likely be pleased to see it return.

It sees you blasting your way through a plethora of geometric shapes as they descend down the screen. The various orbs you fire at these shapes can rack up combos if they smash through multiple objects at the same time and will also ricochet off the walls, so you can pull off some impressive trick shots.

It's a beautifully presented game with each shape you destroy exploding on the screen with impressive visual effects. As you rack up a higher score and increase your combo multiplier you'll find yourself in a trance as you fall into the flow of the game whilst grooving to the trance-like vibe of the game's original soundtrack.

But that's not all. The new “Evolution” to the game I mentioned earlier is multiplayer. This new mode will allow you to challenge your friends via wifi, show them how good you are at the game and compete to see who can survive for the longest amount of time.

Blokshot Evolution is available now over on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.