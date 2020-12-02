The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, Netmarble's popular action game, is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary. To commemorate the occasion they will be adding several heroes from Seven Knights to the game tomorrow in their latest collaborative event.

These characters will include Rudy, Shane, Rachel, Dellons and Eileene. If players log into the game during the collaboration period they will be given a free Rachel fighter alongside up to 100 Summon Tickets. On top of these new characters, there will also be a series of events to get stuck into.

These are all different variations of dungeon. The first is called Rush Dungeon and will see players making their way through a new story that has been inspired by Seven Knights. On top of that, they'll earn themselves collaboration battle cards.

The second is the Advent Dungeon where players will be able to collect Seven Knights coins that can be exchanged for Seven Knights Imprint Stones. Finally, the Team Relay Dungeon will see players fighting with Seven Knights' Niu Mo Wang by relaying with up to five teams of fighters. From this, they can earn either AS Purple Soul and Enhancement Hammers based on their score.

If you're unfamiliar with The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, it's a fast-paced fighting action game where players do battle with various enemies, bosses and other fighter teams. It has a huge roster of over 130 fighters and regularly hosts crossover events like this one, having previously teamed up with Tekken 7 and Samurai Showdown.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.