Earlier this year, Focus Home Interactive brought their simulation title MudRunner over to iOS and Android. Since then the publisher and developer have frequently updated the game with numerous pieces of DLC, with the most recent launching just a week ago.

Today the game has received another update but this time around it'll be more of a quality of life change for those who aren't fans of touch controls. Now you'll be able to navigate your way through muddy terrain using either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One Controller.

????Controller support has arrived on MudRunner Mobile!???? Play on the go with the precise control you need to conquer the mud. iOS: https://t.co/n4j7jR8wPR Android: https://t.co/vgphLAAuTd pic.twitter.com/EKP1YSnyKY — SnowRunner (@PlaySnowRunner) December 1, 2020

To make use of this new feature you'll need to have an iOS device that has iOS 13 or later whilst Android users will need to have Android 4.0 as a minimum. From there you'll be able to connect a controller to your phone the same way you might any other Bluetooth device and through using the different pairing modes on either controller.

If you're unfamiliar with MudRunner, it's an off-roading simulator where you'll look to make your way across tricky to navigate landscape through natural hazards such as mud and strong rivers that will make life more difficult.

There are a plethora of different vehicles to select from, with each having its own stats and different uses. So not only will you be battling your way through a frankly obscene amount of mud, you'll want to make sure you're taking the right equipment for the job you're undertaking.

MudRunner Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $5.99 with additional in-app purchases for the various pieces of DLC.