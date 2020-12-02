Motion Twin and Evil Empire has shared a first look at the upcoming Dead Cells DLC called Fatal Falls, a huge offering which brings new threats, locales and rewards to the challenging roguelike next year. The studio has not announced yet what platforms will be getting it first, but it’s best to assume it’ll be coming to PC and consoles first, followed by mobile at a later date.

Fatal Falls adds two entirely new biomes to the game, The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, and a new boss, which each act as parallels to the ‘Stilt Village’, ‘Clock Tower’ and ‘Time Keeper’ areas and their alternate paths. Here’s a video that details some of the additions coming to the game in the next big update.

The new additions introduce a significant amount of new options for the players looking for middle-run exploration, overflowing with new ways to succumb to a terribly painful death. The update is also bringing in a plethora of new weapons, and Motion Twin will reveal the details of them soon.

Dead Cells was originally released on iOS in 2019 and the Android version earlier this year. Jon actually reviewed the Switch version two years ago, calling it a “masterful action-platform adventure that's packed full of stuff to tempt you back in for another run,” and awarding it our Gold Rating.

Fatal Falls is the second paid DLC for Dead Cells, after the previous release of The Bad Seed and the steady flow of regular content updates. It’ll cost the same as the last release, priced at $4.99, and release sometime in early 2021. For now, you can play Dead Cells by downloading it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.